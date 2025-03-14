Left Menu

Engine Fire Forces Emergency Evacuation on American Airlines Jet

An American Airlines jet had to divert to Denver after an engine caught fire, forcing passengers to evacuate. All 172 passengers and 6 crew members exited safely, although 12 were hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident is part of broader concerns over U.S. aviation safety.

Updated: 14-03-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 10:16 IST
An American Airlines jet made an emergency landing in Denver after one of its engines caught fire on Thursday, leading to an evacuation of passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incident and reported that all 172 passengers and 6 crew members safely exited the aircraft.

The flight, originating from Colorado Springs, was en route to Dallas when it diverted due to engine vibrations. Dramatic scenes unfolded as videos emerged on social media showing passengers on the wing while smoke billowed from the engine.

Following the incident, American Airlines confirmed the plane had landed safely before facing an "engine-related issue." The FAA has announced an investigation, amid ongoing concerns regarding U.S. aviation safety incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

