Germany's Economic Strategy: Unlocking Growth Through Infrastructure Investment

Germany's plans to introduce a 500-billion-euro infrastructure fund are projected to increase economic output by over two percentage points annually over the next decade, according to the DIW economic institute. Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz is making efforts to convince the Greens to support substantial new state borrowing for defense and infrastructure improvement.

DIW, a leading German economic forecaster, reduced its growth predictions on Friday, citing political uncertainty and escalating global trade frictions. The forecast for 2026 anticipates 2.1% growth due to expected defense and infrastructure investments, though growth is expected to stagnate this year.

DIW's President Marcel Fratzscher advocated for stronger public investment to mitigate economic uncertainty. He mentioned that while special funds are not perfect, they could provide a pragmatic solution to Germany's investment shortfall. Chancellor-in-waiting Merz emphasized the urgency of policy changes due to shifts in U.S. policy and rising geopolitical tensions.

