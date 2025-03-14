BMW Faces Billion-Euro Hit Amid U.S.-EU Trade Conflict

German automaker BMW anticipates a significant financial impact, estimating a loss of 1 billion euros this year as a result of increasing tariffs amid ongoing U.S.-EU trade tensions. The conflict, driven by President Trump's aggressive trade policies, has prompted European officials to warn of potential negative consequences for the U.S. economy.

The trade spat primarily targets industries such as automotive manufacturing, with BMW directly affected by the newly imposed U.S. tariffs. President Trump has specifically targeted steel, aluminum, and vehicle imports, including those from Germany. The European Union promises retaliatory measures while urging dialogue to de-escalate the situation.

As global trade tensions rise, companies like Tesla face potential repercussions from reciprocal actions, adding uncertainty to markets. Economists express concerns over the impact on economic growth, with hesitant businesses delaying investments. As a result, global stocks have experienced instability, with the S&P 500 experiencing a significant decline since its February peak.

(With inputs from agencies.)