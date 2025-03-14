Tamil Nadu's Gig Workers Gain E-Scooter Subsidy and More in 2025 Budget Boost

The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled its 2025-26 Budget, highlighting significant initiatives for gig workers and construction workers' children. A notable feature is the Rs 20,000 subsidy for purchasing e-scooters, benefiting 2,000 internet-based service workers registered with the state's Gig Workers Welfare Board.

Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu announced the measure, underscoring the importance of supporting young people in internet-based services. The budget also introduces a group insurance scheme covering accidental death and disability for 1.5 lakh gig workers, along with lounges in Chennai and Coimbatore for their convenience.

Furthermore, to enhance livelihood opportunities for children of construction workers, the government will establish seven new Industrial Training Institutes, furnishing vocational training and hostel facilities. This initiative will accommodate an additional 1,370 students and is backed by a Rs 148 crore investment from the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board.

