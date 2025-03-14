Tragic Bus Race Ends in Fatal Accident at Menaka Junction

A fatal accident at Menaka Junction claimed the life of Mary Sanitha and left her husband Lawrence injured when their motorcycle was allegedly struck by a private bus on Friday evening. The police reported that the incident occurred during a reckless race between two private buses.

Eyewitnesses said Sanitha, 36, hailing from Mundamveli near Kochi, was riding pillion with Lawrence when they were hit from behind by a bus. Despite being rushed to Ernakulam General Hospital, Sanitha succumbed to her injuries.

Further details indicate the couple was navigating through traffic when a bus overtook them, stopping at a nearby bus stop. As Lawrence attempted to continue, another speeding bus lost control and collided with their bike, pinning them against the first bus. The resulting collision threw both off the motorcycle, with Sanitha falling under the moving bus, leading to fatal injuries. Lawrence is now receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, while Sanitha's body awaits a postmortem at Ernakulam General Hospital.

