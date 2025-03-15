Trump's Proposed Travel Ban Expansion: A Global Impact

The Trump administration is deliberating over enacting extensive travel restrictions for citizens of numerous countries. This potential new ban was revealed through sources familiar with the internal discussions and documents reviewed by Reuters.

The memo outlines 41 countries categorized into three groups. The first group of 10 nations, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Syria, faces complete visa suspensions. A second group with five countries, such as Eritrea and Myanmar, faces partial suspensions affecting various visas. Meanwhile, 26 countries, including Belarus and Pakistan, could see visa issuance restrictions unless they resolve identified deficiencies within 60 days.

Anonymous U.S. officials indicated that the list might change before gaining full administrative and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's approval. This initiative echoes Trump's earlier travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries, upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018, and represents a continued focus on national security through stringent immigration measures.

