Left Menu

Trump's Proposed Travel Ban Expansion: A Global Impact

The Trump administration considers implementing extensive travel restrictions on citizens from 41 countries. A memo reveals three affected groups: full, partial, and conditional suspensions. The initiative mirrors prior bans targeting Muslim-majority nations, signed under intensified immigrant security measures from Trump's second term. Affected areas include Afghanistan, Iran, and North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 06:35 IST
Trump's Proposed Travel Ban Expansion: A Global Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is deliberating over enacting extensive travel restrictions for citizens of numerous countries. This potential new ban was revealed through sources familiar with the internal discussions and documents reviewed by Reuters.

The memo outlines 41 countries categorized into three groups. The first group of 10 nations, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Syria, faces complete visa suspensions. A second group with five countries, such as Eritrea and Myanmar, faces partial suspensions affecting various visas. Meanwhile, 26 countries, including Belarus and Pakistan, could see visa issuance restrictions unless they resolve identified deficiencies within 60 days.

Anonymous U.S. officials indicated that the list might change before gaining full administrative and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's approval. This initiative echoes Trump's earlier travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries, upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018, and represents a continued focus on national security through stringent immigration measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025