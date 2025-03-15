Trump's Proposed Travel Ban Expansion: A Global Impact
The Trump administration considers implementing extensive travel restrictions on citizens from 41 countries. A memo reveals three affected groups: full, partial, and conditional suspensions. The initiative mirrors prior bans targeting Muslim-majority nations, signed under intensified immigrant security measures from Trump's second term. Affected areas include Afghanistan, Iran, and North Korea.
The Trump administration is deliberating over enacting extensive travel restrictions for citizens of numerous countries. This potential new ban was revealed through sources familiar with the internal discussions and documents reviewed by Reuters.
The memo outlines 41 countries categorized into three groups. The first group of 10 nations, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Syria, faces complete visa suspensions. A second group with five countries, such as Eritrea and Myanmar, faces partial suspensions affecting various visas. Meanwhile, 26 countries, including Belarus and Pakistan, could see visa issuance restrictions unless they resolve identified deficiencies within 60 days.
Anonymous U.S. officials indicated that the list might change before gaining full administrative and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's approval. This initiative echoes Trump's earlier travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries, upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018, and represents a continued focus on national security through stringent immigration measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Illegal intruders threatening national security should be dealt with strictly; identified and deported: Amit Shah after Delhi security review.
Starmer Calls for U.S. Security Assurance in Ukraine Peace Talks
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?
Trump Initiates National Security Investigation on Lumber Imports
SPD Pushes Foreign Policy Prioritization in Coalition Talks