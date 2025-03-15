Left Menu

Russian Military Planes Enter South Korean Air Defense Zone

Russian military aircraft briefly entered South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone on Saturday. The planes infringed the eastern boundary but did not breach the national airspace. South Korea's joint chiefs of staff confirmed no violation occurred. This incident highlights ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-03-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 08:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

On Saturday, Russian military aircrafts entered South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone, triggering regional security concerns. The aircrafts approached from the east coast, briefly crossing into the identification zone, according to South Korea's joint chiefs of staff.

The planes left shortly after entering the zone, without violating South Korea's national airspace. A statement from the joint chiefs confirmed the absence of any breach of airspace, offering some relief amid growing tensions in the region.

Such maneuvers, while not uncommon, underscore the persistent geopolitical strains and the importance of ongoing diplomatic dialogue to maintain regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

