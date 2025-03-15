Russian Military Planes Enter South Korean Air Defense Zone

On Saturday, Russian military aircrafts entered South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone, triggering regional security concerns. The aircrafts approached from the east coast, briefly crossing into the identification zone, according to South Korea's joint chiefs of staff.

The planes left shortly after entering the zone, without violating South Korea's national airspace. A statement from the joint chiefs confirmed the absence of any breach of airspace, offering some relief amid growing tensions in the region.

Such maneuvers, while not uncommon, underscore the persistent geopolitical strains and the importance of ongoing diplomatic dialogue to maintain regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)