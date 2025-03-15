Revolutionizing Transport: Hyperloop's High-Speed Journey from Chennai to Bengaluru

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, attended an inspection in Chennai on Saturday to review the development of a Hyperloop pod, a cutting-edge transportation project spearheaded by IIT Madras. The proposed Hyperloop pod, designed to travel within a low-pressure tube using magnetic levitation, aims to drastically cut travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru to under 30 minutes.

The Hyperloop initiative, in its experimental phase, is backed by the Ministry of Railways and is a testament to India's push for advanced travel solutions. Minister Vaishnaw, in a conversation with ANI, elaborated on the potential of this technology, saying, "Hyperloop is a new experiment. A vacuum is created, and the pod runs above the track by magnetic levitation."

Additionally, Vaishnaw inaugurated Zetwerk Electronics' new manufacturing hub, celebrating the growth in Tamil Nadu's railway budget, now exceeding ₹6,000 crore. Highlighting the nation's expanding electronic industry, Vaishnaw remarked on its rise as India's second-largest export, attributing this success to strategic governmental efforts and state collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)