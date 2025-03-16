Left Menu

India to Host World's Longest Hyperloop Tube: A Milestone in High-Speed Transport

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited IIT Madras' Hyperloop facility, soon to be the world's longest at 410 meters. He praised the indigenous development of hyperloop technology. The government supports the project financially and technically, with electronics systems development at ICF Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:04 IST
India to Host World's Longest Hyperloop Tube: A Milestone in High-Speed Transport
Hyperloop Project (Image/@AshwiniVaishnaw). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras, which is set to become the world's longest Hyperloop test tube at 410 meters, surpassing all others globally. The Minister noted that the facility is already Asia's longest and is developed in collaboration between the institution and the government.

During his address, Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the role of indigenous technology in the Hyperloop's development, congratulating young innovators for their efforts. He shared that the tests have shown promising results, indicating India's readiness for Hyperloop transportation. The Railway Ministry has provided crucial funding and technical assistance for the project.

The electronics technology for this Hyperloop system will be developed at ICF Chennai, building on their success with Vande Bharat trains. Vaishnaw also visited IIT Chennai's Open House 2025 exhibition, lauding India's youth for excellence in fields like artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and announcing new domestic semiconductor developments by year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025