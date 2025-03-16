India to Host World's Longest Hyperloop Tube: A Milestone in High-Speed Transport

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras, which is set to become the world's longest Hyperloop test tube at 410 meters, surpassing all others globally. The Minister noted that the facility is already Asia's longest and is developed in collaboration between the institution and the government.

During his address, Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the role of indigenous technology in the Hyperloop's development, congratulating young innovators for their efforts. He shared that the tests have shown promising results, indicating India's readiness for Hyperloop transportation. The Railway Ministry has provided crucial funding and technical assistance for the project.

The electronics technology for this Hyperloop system will be developed at ICF Chennai, building on their success with Vande Bharat trains. Vaishnaw also visited IIT Chennai's Open House 2025 exhibition, lauding India's youth for excellence in fields like artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and announcing new domestic semiconductor developments by year's end.

