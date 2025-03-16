Silver's Ascendancy: Set to Outshine Gold in 2025

According to a report from global investment firm WisdomTree, silver prices are expected to outpace gold in the coming year. The firm projects a 23% increase for silver, compared to gold's 17%, driven by continuous supply deficits and rising industrial demand.

Silver's supply shortage, now in its fifth consecutive year, is exacerbating inventory depletion. Meanwhile, industrial uses for silver, particularly in photovoltaic solar panels, 5G technology, and automotive electronics, are surging, with photovoltaic installations expected to reach new heights in 2025.

The push for higher-efficiency N-type solar cells, along with expanded data centers and AI applications, further boosts silver's demand. Additionally, the automotive industry's shift towards electronic components and battery infrastructure is likely to increase silver consumption, despite a recent contraction that allowed gold to edge ahead temporarily.

Reports indicate that the gold-to-silver ratio exceeded 90 earlier this year before declining, suggesting a potential upward momentum for silver. The metal's valuation in India remains affected by global economic conditions, currency fluctuations, and government trade policies, with prices reaching Rs 1,03,000 per kilogram. (ANI)

