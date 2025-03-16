A New Era of Connectivity: Navi Mumbai International Airport Nears Launch

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, recently visited the nearly finished site of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, anticipated to be inaugurated this June. Adani shared his enthusiasm on Instagram, hailing the development as a transformative project that will advance India's connectivity and economic growth.

Originally planned for a mid-2025 grand opening, the airport made significant progress by conducting its first commercial flight validation test in December 2024. The airport will boast two parallel runways, allowing simultaneous aircraft landings and takeoffs, and is projected to serve over 90 million passengers annually when fully completed.

During its initial phase, the Navi Mumbai airport will handle 20 million passengers and 800,000 tons of cargo per annum. Adani Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises founded in 2019, spearheads this venture as part of the conglomerate's strategic foray into the aviation sector, aiming to transform airport infrastructure across India.

