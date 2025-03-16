Left Menu

A New Era of Connectivity: Navi Mumbai International Airport Nears Launch

Gautam Adani visited the site of Navi Mumbai's nearly completed airport, set to open in June. This cutting-edge infrastructure marks a significant milestone in connectivity and growth. Adani Group plans full operations by 2025, with two runways and capacity for 90 million passengers annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:33 IST
A New Era of Connectivity: Navi Mumbai International Airport Nears Launch
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visits Navi Mumbai International Airport (Image: Instagram/gautam.adani). Image Credit: ANI
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, recently visited the nearly finished site of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, anticipated to be inaugurated this June. Adani shared his enthusiasm on Instagram, hailing the development as a transformative project that will advance India's connectivity and economic growth.

Originally planned for a mid-2025 grand opening, the airport made significant progress by conducting its first commercial flight validation test in December 2024. The airport will boast two parallel runways, allowing simultaneous aircraft landings and takeoffs, and is projected to serve over 90 million passengers annually when fully completed.

During its initial phase, the Navi Mumbai airport will handle 20 million passengers and 800,000 tons of cargo per annum. Adani Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises founded in 2019, spearheads this venture as part of the conglomerate's strategic foray into the aviation sector, aiming to transform airport infrastructure across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

