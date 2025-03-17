Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

The U.S. dollar stayed near a five-month low against major currencies on Monday, influenced by President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade policies and weak macroeconomic data.

The euro remained near a five-month high after German parties reached a fiscal deal to boost defense spending and revive growth in Germany. There has been a significant shift in macro markets, as identified by Goldman Sachs analysts.

Global currency dynamics are under stress with challenges to U.S. economic supremacy; key central banks are set for policy announcements this week. The eurozone sees fiscal optimism, while U.S. consumer sentiment drops, reinforcing global trade tensions.

