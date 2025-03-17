Left Menu

Currency Markets Stirred by Trade Policy Shifts: Dollar and Euro in Focus

The U.S. dollar nears a five-month low due to President Trump's trade policies, while the euro is boosted by Germany's new fiscal deal. Analysts note two major macroeconomic shifts affecting U.S. and German assets. The macro market dynamics challenge the narrative of U.S. exceptionalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 08:00 IST
The value of the U.S. dollar has approached a five-month low against major global currencies. This downturn is primarily due to the unpredictable trade policies introduced by President Donald Trump and recent lackluster macroeconomic data.

Meanwhile, the euro stands firm, nearing a five-month high after German political parties agreed on a significant fiscal deal last Friday that may help stimulate growth and boost defense spending in Europe's largest economy.

These developments have led to two notable changes in the macro markets: a fall in the appraisal of U.S. assets and an increase in fiscal initiatives in Germany, leaving the prevalent narrative of U.S. financial superiority in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

