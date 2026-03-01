Germany Urges Iran to Forsake Nuclear Armament for Diplomatic Solutions
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the necessity for Iran to abandon its pursuit of nuclear armament. He suggested that a viable solution for Iran can only be reached through mutual understanding and renunciation of nuclear weapons.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called on Iran to abandon its nuclear armament ambitions, stating this as a prerequisite for finding a constructive solution for the country. Speaking to the NDR broadcaster, Wadephul highlighted the international interest in resolving the issue through diplomatic means.
Wadephul emphasized the importance of Iran understanding the critical need to forsake nuclear weapons as part of broader negotiations. He pointed out that the solution could only be achieved if Iran agrees to these terms.
The minister's remarks underscore a robust international consensus on the need for Iran to comply with nuclear non-proliferation efforts, a stance which he insists is crucial for any diplomatic progress.
