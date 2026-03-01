Left Menu

Rising Threats to Jewish Life in Germany Post-Ayatollah's Death

Germany is likely to face an increased threat to Jewish life following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly killed by U.S. and Israeli attacks. Antisemitism Commissioner Felix Klein warns of potential terrorist attacks by Iran through its networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is on high alert as the threat to Jewish life increases following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei due to U.S. and Israeli attacks, according to statements from Antisemitism Commissioner Felix Klein to the Funke media group on Sunday.

Commissioner Klein suggests that Iran might retaliate by deploying its networks within Germany to orchestrate terrorist attacks aimed at Jewish and Israeli institutions.

The warning highlights the precarious situation facing Jewish communities, as the potential for violence grows amid the international fallout from these geopolitical events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

