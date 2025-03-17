Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki to Increase Vehicle Prices Amid Rising Costs

Maruti Suzuki India plans to increase its vehicle prices by up to 4% starting April to combat rising input and operational costs. The price hike will vary by model. Despite efforts to optimize costs, some of the increased expenses need to be transferred to customers. Previously, prices had risen by up to Rs 32,500 in February.

Updated: 17-03-2025 10:36 IST
Maruti Suzuki India announced plans on Monday to raise vehicle prices by up to 4% starting April, a move aimed at countering rising input and operational expenses. This decision, highlighted in a regulatory filing, follows the company's efforts to manage costs while acknowledging that part of the increased expenditure needs to be passed on to consumers.

The upcoming price adjustments, varying across different models, mark the second recent increase after a hike of up to Rs 32,500 was implemented in February. Models affected include the entry-level Alto K-10 and the multi-purpose vehicle Invicto, reflecting broader industry trends amid escalating costs.

As the country's largest carmaker navigates these financial pressures, shares of Maruti Suzuki India showed resilience, trading at 0.61% higher at Rs 11,578.50 apiece on the BSE. The adjustment underscores the ongoing challenges faced by automakers in balancing cost optimization with market demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

