Maruti Suzuki to Increase Vehicle Prices Amid Rising Costs

Maruti Suzuki India announced plans on Monday to raise vehicle prices by up to 4% starting April, a move aimed at countering rising input and operational expenses. This decision, highlighted in a regulatory filing, follows the company's efforts to manage costs while acknowledging that part of the increased expenditure needs to be passed on to consumers.

The upcoming price adjustments, varying across different models, mark the second recent increase after a hike of up to Rs 32,500 was implemented in February. Models affected include the entry-level Alto K-10 and the multi-purpose vehicle Invicto, reflecting broader industry trends amid escalating costs.

As the country's largest carmaker navigates these financial pressures, shares of Maruti Suzuki India showed resilience, trading at 0.61% higher at Rs 11,578.50 apiece on the BSE. The adjustment underscores the ongoing challenges faced by automakers in balancing cost optimization with market demands.

