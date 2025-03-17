Left Menu

February Sees Slight Rise in Wholesale Price Inflation

In February, wholesale price inflation rose to 2.38% from 2.31% in January, driven by pricier manufactured food items. Vegetable oil prices surged by 33.59%, while beverages saw a minor increase. Retail inflation also eased as Consumer Price Index dropped to a 7-month low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:34 IST
February Sees Slight Rise in Wholesale Price Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The wholesale price inflation rate in February experienced a slight uptick to 2.38%, as reported by government data on Monday. The increase is attributed mainly to a rise in costs of manufactured food items, including vegetable oil and beverages.

This represents a marginal rise from the January inflation rate of 2.31%. Compared to February 2024, which had an inflation rate of 0.2%, the month shows a significant climb. The Ministry of Commerce & Industry attributes the inflation rate to price hikes across various sectors, including food products, non-food items, and textiles.

Notably, manufactured food products rose to an inflation rate of 11.06%, with vegetable oil seeing a sharp increase of 33.59%. In contrast, deflation was noted in the fuel and power segment at 0.71%, following a higher deflation rate of 2.78% in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025