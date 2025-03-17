Himachal's Ambitious Budget: Eco-Tourism, Natural Farming, and Economic Challenges
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the 2025-26 budget, addressing financial challenges due to reduced revenue grants and halted GST compensation. The budget emphasizes promoting eco-tourism, supporting natural farming, and enhancing transportation projects like electric buses and ropeways. Initiatives for agriculturists, women, and combating drug abuse were also announced.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu delivered the annual budget for 2025-26, highlighting the state's focus on bolstering religious and eco-tourism, while addressing significant financial hurdles.
CM Sukhu outlined plans to develop tea estates into eco-tourist spots and introduce lesser-known destinations to the public. Financial constraints loom due to reduced revenue deficit grants and halted GST compensation.
Seeking sustainable development, Sukhu announced an increase in the minimum support price for cow and buffalo milk, incentives for natural farmers, and investments in electric buses. The budget also targets combating drug abuse and supporting women, children, and the disabled through tailored schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tata Steel's Green Initiative: Electric Buses Revolutionize Transport
Aims to bring 1 lakh farmers under Natural farming in FY26, about 1.58 lakh farmers have taken to natural farming: CM Sukhu in Budget speech.
About 500 electric buses to be purchased in 2025-26, Shimla Ropeway project will be started: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu in Budget speech.
FY26 full of financial challenges as revenue deficit grant has been reduced, GST compensation stopped: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu in Budget speech.