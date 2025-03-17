Himachal's Ambitious Budget: Eco-Tourism, Natural Farming, and Economic Challenges

On Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu delivered the annual budget for 2025-26, highlighting the state's focus on bolstering religious and eco-tourism, while addressing significant financial hurdles.

CM Sukhu outlined plans to develop tea estates into eco-tourist spots and introduce lesser-known destinations to the public. Financial constraints loom due to reduced revenue deficit grants and halted GST compensation.

Seeking sustainable development, Sukhu announced an increase in the minimum support price for cow and buffalo milk, incentives for natural farmers, and investments in electric buses. The budget also targets combating drug abuse and supporting women, children, and the disabled through tailored schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)