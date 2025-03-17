Left Menu

Himachal's Ambitious Budget: Eco-Tourism, Natural Farming, and Economic Challenges

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the 2025-26 budget, addressing financial challenges due to reduced revenue grants and halted GST compensation. The budget emphasizes promoting eco-tourism, supporting natural farming, and enhancing transportation projects like electric buses and ropeways. Initiatives for agriculturists, women, and combating drug abuse were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:51 IST
On Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu delivered the annual budget for 2025-26, highlighting the state's focus on bolstering religious and eco-tourism, while addressing significant financial hurdles.

CM Sukhu outlined plans to develop tea estates into eco-tourist spots and introduce lesser-known destinations to the public. Financial constraints loom due to reduced revenue deficit grants and halted GST compensation.

Seeking sustainable development, Sukhu announced an increase in the minimum support price for cow and buffalo milk, incentives for natural farmers, and investments in electric buses. The budget also targets combating drug abuse and supporting women, children, and the disabled through tailored schemes.

