Delhi Airport's Legal Battle Over Hindon Operations

The Delhi High Court has called on the Centre to respond to a challenge by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) over the authorization of commercial flight operations from Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. Justice Sachin Datta issued notices in response to two petitions filed by DIAL, providing a two-week period for a response from the Centre and the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, noted that over a hundred flights a week were slated for Hindon, arguing that monopolization was not allowed. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing DIAL, argued that the decision violated policies and agreements, as IGI airport has not yet reached its operational capacity. Furthermore, the proximity of another airport being developed at Jewar, Noida, was overlooked.

The petition from DIAL asserts that the decision was made unilaterally by the Centre in October 2023, without proper justification or allowing a hearing. DIAL emphasized that substantial investments have been made into expanding IGI airport's capacity, and that Hindon was originally designated for temporary regional flights, not commercial operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)