Linguistic Representation in Railway Operations: A Tamil Nadu Perspective

DMK MP Murasoli S advocated in Lok Sabha for railway officials to speak regional languages to improve communication in Tamil Nadu. He highlighted a neglect in the railway budget for the state and called for enhanced safety measures and quality improvements in train compartments.

Updated: 17-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:17 IST
A call for linguistic representation among railway officials was made in the Lok Sabha by DMK MP Murasoli S on Monday. The focus was the appointment of officials who speak the regional language to ease communication for commuters in Tamil Nadu's villages.

Murasoli criticized the government's neglect of Tamil Nadu in the railway budget, emphasizing that the state has faced considerable disregard. Highlighting safety concerns, he pointed out the occurrence of 678 railway accidents between 2014 and 2024, demanding efforts to reduce these incidents.

The MP further stressed the need for quality improvements in non-AC and unreserved train compartments. He also advocated for the introduction of women's safety measures to ensure a secure travel environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

