Ajay Singh's Strategic Moves: SpiceJet's Game-Changing Financial Decisions

Ajay Singh, promoter and chairman of budget airline SpiceJet, has strategically sold 2 crore shares worth Rs 90 crore in an open market transaction. This sale translates to a 1.6% stake in the airline, traded at an average price of Rs 45 per share.

In a parallel move, boutique firm Plutus Wealth Management acquired 75 lakh shares at the same price. Ajay Singh's financial maneuvers come at a time when SpiceJet shares are on a downturn, closing at Rs 45.41 following a sixth consecutive day of losses.

To bolster SpiceJet's financial health, Singh plans to infuse Rs 294 crore by converting warrants into equity, increasing his holding to over 33%. This capital injection, facilitated through Spice Healthcare Pvt Ltd, aligns with Singh's earlier announced fundraise plan, marking an essential step in SpiceJet's turnaround strategy amidst sector challenges.

