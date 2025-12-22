Left Menu

U.S. Coast Guard Escalates Pursuit of Sanctioned Oil Tankers

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively pursuing a sanctioned oil tanker near Venezuela, part of an operation targeting illegal sanctions evasion. This follows President Trump's intensified pressure on Venezuelan President Maduro, which includes a blockade on sanctioned oil tankers. The actions could slightly raise oil prices and increase geopolitical tensions.

22-12-2025
The United States Coast Guard is intensifying its efforts in international waters near Venezuela as it chases a sanctioned oil tanker. U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the operation to Reuters, marking it as the third such attempt in under two weeks to curb Venezuela's illegal sanctions evasion.

President Donald Trump has announced the blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, as part of his campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. With support from the military, Trump's efforts have included numerous strikes on vessels in the Pacific and Caribbean Seas, leading to significant casualties.

While the U.S. administration reassures that domestic oil prices will remain stable, market analysts anticipate a slight price increase due to potential risks surrounding Venezuelan oil shipments. The crackdown could also prompt other nations to take similar measures against sanctioned vessels.

