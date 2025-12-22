Left Menu

Government Stands Firm Against Codeine Concerns

Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary declared the government's readiness to address opposition concerns about codeine in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. In a meeting attended by key state figures, he emphasized a zero-tolerance stance towards corruption and lawlessness, promising strict action against such issues.

Union minister and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary assured that if the opposition brings up the issue of codeine in the assembly, the government is prepared to offer a comprehensive response.

Chaudhary, addressing the media post an NDA gathering at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, underscored the legislative body's role in addressing concerns like codeine, affirming the administration's readiness for dialogue and rebuttal.

He stressed the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments' intolerance towards corruption and disorderliness, vowing stringent actions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other influential political figures were in attendance during these affirmations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

