Government Stands Firm Against Codeine Concerns
Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary declared the government's readiness to address opposition concerns about codeine in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. In a meeting attended by key state figures, he emphasized a zero-tolerance stance towards corruption and lawlessness, promising strict action against such issues.
- Country:
- India
Union minister and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary assured that if the opposition brings up the issue of codeine in the assembly, the government is prepared to offer a comprehensive response.
Chaudhary, addressing the media post an NDA gathering at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, underscored the legislative body's role in addressing concerns like codeine, affirming the administration's readiness for dialogue and rebuttal.
He stressed the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments' intolerance towards corruption and disorderliness, vowing stringent actions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other influential political figures were in attendance during these affirmations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Conspiracy Unveiled in Defence Ministry: Bribes, Dubai Links, and High-Stakes Scandal
Lt Col Sharma's Bribery Scandal: A Deep Dive into Corruption Allegations
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Face 17-Year Sentence in Corruption Trial
Pak court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each in corruption case: local media.
We will end TMC’s 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost: Modi in Nadia.