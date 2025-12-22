Left Menu

Tien Triumphs in Next Gen ATP Finals with Commanding Victory

American tennis player Tien defeated Belgian Alexander Blockx in the Next Gen ATP Finals, winning 4-3(4), 4-2, 4-1. Utilizing a modified format, the match concluded in under an hour. Tien made just 12 unforced errors compared to Blockx's 23, capitalizing on a powerful forehand to dominate the game.

Jeddah | Updated: 22-12-2025 00:21 IST
American tennis sensation, Tien, showcased his prowess by defeating Belgian competitor Alexander Blockx at the Next Gen ATP Finals. The victory, scored with 4-3(4), 4-2, 4-1, marks a significant milestone in Tien's burgeoning career.

The year-ending exhibition tournament pits the top eight players aged 20 and under against each other, employing a unique format that requires players to win four games to secure a set. Tien leveraged this format expertly, limiting his unforced errors to an impressive 12, while Blockx stumbled with 23.

The American's strategic use of a powerful forehand and composure under pressure were key to his swift win, completed in just under an hour. Tien's impressive season continues, as he navigates his way into the upper echelons of professional tennis.

