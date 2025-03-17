Mercedes-Benz Expands Maybach Range in India with New Luxury Model

Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its Maybach lineup in India, launching the luxurious SL 680 Monogram Series priced at Rs 4.2 crore. This move aims to bolster the brand's presence in the ultra-luxury segment. Deliveries are set to begin early next year, reflecting India's significance as a key market.

Udaipur | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:12 IST
Mercedes-Benz announced an expansion of its Maybach range in India on Monday, seeking to strengthen its foothold in the country's ultra-luxury market.

The German automaker has unveiled the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, priced at Rs 4.2 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries of this elite vehicle are expected to start early next year.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO, Santosh Iyer, stated that the ultra-luxury segment draws significant interest from India's sophisticated buyers. The introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 emphasizes the brand's dedication to offering world-class, exclusive vehicles to Indian connoisseurs.

