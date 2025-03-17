Mercedes-Benz Expands Maybach Range in India with New Luxury Model

Mercedes-Benz announced an expansion of its Maybach range in India on Monday, seeking to strengthen its foothold in the country's ultra-luxury market.

The German automaker has unveiled the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, priced at Rs 4.2 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries of this elite vehicle are expected to start early next year.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO, Santosh Iyer, stated that the ultra-luxury segment draws significant interest from India's sophisticated buyers. The introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 emphasizes the brand's dedication to offering world-class, exclusive vehicles to Indian connoisseurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)