Hindustan Unilever Acquires Uprising Science: A Strategic Move to Expand in the Premium Beauty Market

In a significant move to strengthen its foothold in the beauty and personal care industry, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a controlling stake in Uprising Science Private Limited. This acquisition is part of HUL’s long-term strategy to expand its presence in the premium skincare and personal care segment, tapping into the rapidly growing demand for high-quality, science-backed products.

According to the agreement, HUL will initially acquire 90.5% of Uprising Science, with an eventual full ownership of 100% in about two years. The financial specifics of the deal have not been disclosed in full, but this acquisition is expected to give HUL access to a niche yet high-potential segment within the Indian beauty and personal care market.

HUL’s Growing Focus on Premium and Science-Based Beauty Products

HUL, one of India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, has been a dominant player in home care, beauty and personal care, and food and refreshment categories for decades. With brands like Lux, Lakmé, Ponds, Dove, Surf Excel, Knorr, Kwality Wall’s, and Brooke Bond, HUL has a vast portfolio catering to millions of consumers.

However, changing consumer preferences, increased demand for evidence-based beauty solutions, and the rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands have prompted HUL to shift its focus towards premium, scientifically formulated skincare products. This acquisition aligns with its goal of staying ahead of the curve in a competitive market.

About Uprising Science Private Limited and Its Brand Portfolio

Uprising Science Private Limited is a rapidly growing Indian beauty and personal care company, best known for its brand Minimalist. Founded in 2018, Minimalist has quickly gained a strong consumer base by offering high-quality, transparent, and science-driven beauty solutions.

Minimalist is often compared to international brands like The Ordinary and Paula’s Choice, as it focuses on ingredient transparency, high-efficacy formulations, and affordable pricing. The brand offers a wide range of skincare products, including serums, cleansers, moisturizers, sunscreens, and body care solutions, all of which are designed using active ingredients backed by dermatological research.

With a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model and strong e-commerce presence, Minimalist has built a loyal consumer base in India and global markets. The company’s digital-first approach, coupled with its commitment to high-quality formulations, has positioned it as one of the fastest-growing skincare brands in India.

Why HUL Acquired Uprising Science Private Limited

HUL’s decision to acquire Uprising Science is strategic and future-focused, allowing it to:

Enter the Premium Skincare Market: The demand for premium and science-backed skincare products has surged, especially among young and educated consumers who prefer high-performance formulations over traditional skincare solutions. Leverage Minimalist’s D2C Strength: Unlike HUL’s traditional distribution model, Minimalist operates mainly through e-commerce and D2C channels, providing HUL an opportunity to enhance its online market share. Compete with Rising Digital-First Brands: India’s beauty and personal care segment has seen a boom in D2C brands, including Plum, Dot & Key, and Mamaearth. Acquiring Minimalist will allow HUL to compete with these emerging players and expand its reach in the digital beauty space. Strengthen Its Clean Beauty Portfolio: Consumers today are looking for clean, non-toxic, and effective skincare solutions. Minimalist’s "less is more" philosophy aligns with this shift towards ingredient transparency and scientific efficacy. Expand Minimalist’s Reach Through HUL’s Network: While Minimalist has seen success primarily online, HUL’s vast offline distribution network (supermarkets, pharmacies, and standalone beauty stores) will help expand its reach to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India.

Financial Details and Deal Structure

As per the agreement, HUL will acquire 90.5% of Uprising Science Private Limited upfront, with an eventual acquisition of the remaining 9.5% stake within two years.

Although the exact financial terms have not been disclosed, industry estimates suggest that Uprising Science has been valued at around ₹2,955 crore ($350 million). HUL’s investment will include both a primary capital infusion into Uprising Science to fuel its expansion and a secondary share purchase from existing shareholders.

What This Means for the Indian Beauty Market

HUL’s acquisition of Minimalist signals major shifts in the Indian beauty industry, including:

Increased Competition in Premium Skincare – Established FMCG giants are now entering niche beauty segments, competing directly with independent D2C brands. The Rise of Science-Backed Skincare – Consumers are moving away from traditional beauty solutions and are demanding clinically tested, transparent, and effective products. More Consolidation in the Beauty Industry – HUL’s move might inspire other FMCG giants like ITC, Marico, and Dabur to acquire D2C brands to diversify their portfolios. Boost for Digital-First Beauty Brands – With more acquisitions in the D2C beauty space, startups with innovative, science-based formulations may become prime acquisition targets for large corporations.

HUL’s Future Plans for Minimalist and Uprising Science

With this acquisition, HUL aims to:

✅ Scale up Minimalist’s operations by leveraging its expertise in manufacturing, distribution, and marketing.

✅ Expand its product range beyond skincare, introducing haircare, body care, and dermatology-backed beauty solutions.

✅ Enhance offline availability by integrating Minimalist’s products into physical retail stores, pharmacies, and beauty boutiques.

✅ Compete in the clean beauty and active skincare space alongside international and domestic brands.

Conclusion

HUL’s acquisition of Uprising Science Private Limited is a strategic and forward-thinking move, allowing it to enter the fast-growing, high-margin segment of premium skincare. With brands like Minimalist gaining popularity for their clean and science-driven approach, this acquisition will help HUL cater to modern consumers who seek transparency, efficacy, and innovation in beauty products.

By combining Minimalist’s digital-first approach with HUL’s extensive market reach, this deal is expected to reshape India’s skincare industry, paving the way for more science-backed, evidence-based beauty solutions.

With this acquisition, HUL is making it clear – the future of beauty is scientific, transparent, and consumer-driven.