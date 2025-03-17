A European Backlash: Boycott Against American Products Gains Momentum

Ivan Hansen, a retired police officer from Denmark, meticulously scans supermarket shelves, ensuring no American products make it to his cart. His boycott of US goods stems from discontent with President Donald Trump's policies, particularly the alarming proposition to acquire Greenland and the contentious alliances associated with him.

This burgeoning protest isn't confined to Denmark; it echoes across Europe and Canada. Fueled by frustration over Trump's geopolitical maneuvers, people are eschewing US brands in varieties ranging from beverages to vehicles, a sentiment particularly viral online, reaching over 80,000 members on Danish Facebook groups alone.

Commercial impact is palpable as Danish stores adapt, marking European products distinctively to meet the consumer demand for clarity. While corporate boycotts manifest, such as Romain Roy's shift from a Tesla fleet to European models, individual choices like choosing alternative chocolates underline a broader societal resolve to influence policy through conscious choices.

