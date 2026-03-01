Left Menu

Heightened Tensions: Potential Retaliation by Iranian Sleeper Cells in Europe

Following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, potential retaliatory actions by Iranian sleeper cells in Europe are being considered. Germany's parliamentary control panel head emphasized the history of Iran executing attacks beyond its borders, urging for strengthened protective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:17 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Germany

In a significant escalation, U.S. and Israeli strikes have resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This has led to concerns about possible retaliatory actions by Iranian sleeper cells in Europe, as highlighted by Marc Henrichmann, the head of Germany's parliamentary control panel for secret services.

Henrichmann cautioned that Iran's track record of conducting operations outside its borders cannot be ignored. He stressed the need for European nations to remain vigilant and adapt protection measures if necessary to counter any threats.

The situation demands heightened security as the potential for Iran to respond through covert operations remains high, echoing past behaviors of the regime.

