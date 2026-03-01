Heightened Tensions: Potential Retaliation by Iranian Sleeper Cells in Europe

In a significant escalation, U.S. and Israeli strikes have resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This has led to concerns about possible retaliatory actions by Iranian sleeper cells in Europe, as highlighted by Marc Henrichmann, the head of Germany's parliamentary control panel for secret services.

Henrichmann cautioned that Iran's track record of conducting operations outside its borders cannot be ignored. He stressed the need for European nations to remain vigilant and adapt protection measures if necessary to counter any threats.

The situation demands heightened security as the potential for Iran to respond through covert operations remains high, echoing past behaviors of the regime.