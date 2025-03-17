Left Menu

Venezuelans Denied Due Process in U.S. Deportation to El Salvador

Venezuela's National Assembly President, Jorge Rodriguez, criticized the deportation of Venezuelans from the U.S. to El Salvador, claiming they were denied due process. He asserted that those deported under suspicions of criminal activity have no recorded crimes in either country.

Updated: 17-03-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:45 IST
Venezuelans Denied Due Process in U.S. Deportation to El Salvador
On Monday, Jorge Rodriguez, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, voiced concerns over the deportation of Venezuelans by the United States to El Salvador.

During a press conference, Rodriguez contended that the deportees were denied due process, a fundamental right that should be guaranteed for all individuals.

Rodriguez also highlighted that those deported, alleged to be part of the Tren de Aragua gang, have no recorded criminal activities in the United States or El Salvador, challenging the grounds for their deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

