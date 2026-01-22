Left Menu

Walkout Drama: Palaniswami Takes on Tamil Nadu Government Over Poultry Farmer Crisis

AIADMK leader K Palaniswami led MLA walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly, accusing the DMK government of ignoring opposition and neglecting poultry farmers' issues. He criticised the Speaker for denying the voice to urgent public matters and accused the government of siding with corporations over farmers.

Updated: 22-01-2026 20:30 IST
K Palaniswami
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Thursday, AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami spearheaded a walkout of his party MLAs from the Tamil Nadu Assembly. He accused the ruling DMK government of suppressing opposition voices and ignoring the plights of roughly 40,000 poultry farmers.

Addressing reporters outside the Assembly, Palaniswami criticized the Speaker for withholding permission to discuss urgent public interest issues during Zero Hour. He stated, "My role as the Leader of the Opposition is to highlight public grievances, yet this government stifles discussion on crucial issues affecting thousands of farming families in the poultry sector."

The LoP emphasized ongoing protests by poultry farmers, who demand fair rearing wages amidst rising costs. He lambasted the DMK for backing out of promised negotiations and accused them of favoring corporate interests over farmer welfare. He also raised concerns over law and order and a Chikungunya outbreak in several districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

