Sky Dominance: Operation Sindoor's Spectacle at Republic Day

Operation Sindoor, a formation involving Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, and MiG-29 jets, will headline India's Republic Day flypast. This aerial display commemorates the operation executed in response to the Pahalgam attack. The event will feature a 29-aircraft flypast, showcasing military prowess and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:30 IST
The Indian Air Force is set to awe spectators with the illustrious flypast formation 'Operation Sindoor' during the Republic Day celebrations. This strategic lineup includes Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, and MiG-29 fighter jets, symbolizing India's dominance during last year's four-day hostilities with Pakistan.

The flypast will consist of 29 aircraft including combat jets, helicopters, and transport planes, executing formations from six bases. Officials confirmed the prominent feature being 'Operation Sindoor', a precise military campaign launched to counter terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories post the Pahalgam attack.

This display aligns with India's 77th Republic Day, designed to reflect the nation's military fortitude, featuring high-level dignitaries from the European Union and highlighting the Air Force's lead in the ceremonial events. A special veteran's tableau will also be presented, recognizing historical contributions to nation-building.

