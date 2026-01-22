Anu Malik Reflects on 'Sandese Aate Hai' Legacy Ahead of 'Border 2'

As the anticipation builds for the release of 'Border 2', music composer Anu Malik has shared his reflections on the enduring legacy of the iconic song 'Sandese Aate Hai'. Originally featured in JP Dutta's 'Border' in 1997, Malik described its reimagination as a unique moment of "strange happiness" nearly three decades later, emphasizing its significance in Indian culture.

Recalling the origin of 'Sandese Aate Hai', Malik credited filmmaker JP Dutta's vision for a timeless track. "JP sir wanted a song to last forever," he recollected. The creative breakthrough occurred with lyricist Javed Akhtar's involvement, leading to the song's historic creation. The memorable recording session at Sahara Studio featured singers Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, capturing the emotional essence JP Dutta envisioned.

With the upcoming 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' for 'Border 2', Malik recognized the formidable challenge of recreating such an iconic track. He wished success and offered blessings to the new creative team, expressing hope that the reimagined version would resonate as deeply with audiences as the original. 'Border 2', starring Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, is set to hit theatres on January 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)