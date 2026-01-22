Left Menu

Anu Malik Reflects on 'Sandese Aate Hai' Legacy Ahead of 'Border 2'

As 'Border 2' approaches release, music composer Anu Malik reminisces about the iconic song 'Sandese Aate Hai', originally composed for JP Dutta's 'Border' in 1997. Malik discusses its enduring legacy and the challenges of its reimagination for the sequel, 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:30 IST
Anu Malik Reflects on 'Sandese Aate Hai' Legacy Ahead of 'Border 2'
Anu Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the anticipation builds for the release of 'Border 2', music composer Anu Malik has shared his reflections on the enduring legacy of the iconic song 'Sandese Aate Hai'. Originally featured in JP Dutta's 'Border' in 1997, Malik described its reimagination as a unique moment of "strange happiness" nearly three decades later, emphasizing its significance in Indian culture.

Recalling the origin of 'Sandese Aate Hai', Malik credited filmmaker JP Dutta's vision for a timeless track. "JP sir wanted a song to last forever," he recollected. The creative breakthrough occurred with lyricist Javed Akhtar's involvement, leading to the song's historic creation. The memorable recording session at Sahara Studio featured singers Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, capturing the emotional essence JP Dutta envisioned.

With the upcoming 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' for 'Border 2', Malik recognized the formidable challenge of recreating such an iconic track. He wished success and offered blessings to the new creative team, expressing hope that the reimagined version would resonate as deeply with audiences as the original. 'Border 2', starring Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, is set to hit theatres on January 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

 India
2
Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

 India
3
Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

 India
4
Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026