Fusion CX's Strategic Move: A $12 Million Acquisition for Global Growth

In a significant move to expand its global footprint, City-based Fusion CX has acquired U.S.-based Sequential Technology International LLC for $12 million. The acquisition is expected to bolster Fusion's presence in key markets, including the U.S., Manila, San Salvador, and major Indian cities, according to a statement by Fusion CX's Managing Director and CEO, Pankaj Dhanuka.

Sequential Technology International LLC, based in Pennsylvania, offers customer support services to a diverse client base worldwide. This acquisition is part of Fusion CX's strategy to strengthen its position in the customer experience domain, with services spanning utilities, healthcare, and BFSI sectors. The integration of Sequential's operations will augment Fusion's service capacity significantly.

Fusion CX, already managing customer service for 250 companies globally, anticipates a 30% year-on-year revenue growth. The company plans to continue this trajectory through organic growth while utilizing internal accruals and debt to fund future acquisitions. Notably, the company boasts a workforce of approximately 20,000 professionals globally, positioning it well for continued expansion.

