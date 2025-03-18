Left Menu

Fusion CX's Strategic Move: A $12 Million Acquisition for Global Growth

City-based Fusion CX has acquired U.S.-based Sequential Technology International LLC for $12 million to bolster its global presence. This acquisition enhances Fusion's reach across various verticals and geographies, including significant employee bases in the U.S., India, and Central America. The company anticipates consistent growth through organic expansion and additional acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:41 IST
Fusion CX's Strategic Move: A $12 Million Acquisition for Global Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to expand its global footprint, City-based Fusion CX has acquired U.S.-based Sequential Technology International LLC for $12 million. The acquisition is expected to bolster Fusion's presence in key markets, including the U.S., Manila, San Salvador, and major Indian cities, according to a statement by Fusion CX's Managing Director and CEO, Pankaj Dhanuka.

Sequential Technology International LLC, based in Pennsylvania, offers customer support services to a diverse client base worldwide. This acquisition is part of Fusion CX's strategy to strengthen its position in the customer experience domain, with services spanning utilities, healthcare, and BFSI sectors. The integration of Sequential's operations will augment Fusion's service capacity significantly.

Fusion CX, already managing customer service for 250 companies globally, anticipates a 30% year-on-year revenue growth. The company plans to continue this trajectory through organic growth while utilizing internal accruals and debt to fund future acquisitions. Notably, the company boasts a workforce of approximately 20,000 professionals globally, positioning it well for continued expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025