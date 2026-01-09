Left Menu

Kyvex Bolsters Leadership with Strategic Appointments in AI Expansion

Kyvex, the AI platform founded by Pearl Kapur, announces strategic appointments, including Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi as Business Development Head for India, and Ravindra Varna as CTO. These moves aim to enhance AI-driven growth across industries while ensuring secure, sovereign AI on a global scale.

(From left to right): Nishant Pitti, Founder & Chairman, EaseMyTrip; Pearl Kapur, Founder, Kyvex; and Bollywood actor & Entrepreneur Rajat Bedi, who has joined Kyvex as Business Development Lead for India and Brand Ambassador (Photo/Kyvex). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kyvex, the sovereign AI platform by Indian entrepreneur Pearl Kapur, is expanding its leadership team with strategic hires to drive its AI-first ecosystem in India and beyond. Rajat Bedi, a recognized Bollywood actor and entrepreneur, has invested in the company and will now lead Business Development for India. In his dual role, Bedi will also act as Kyvex's Brand Ambassador, focusing on promoting AI solutions within the entertainment and media industries.

The addition of Rajat Bedi significantly advances Kyvex's goal of merging technology with creativity and business innovation. Bedi's profound understanding of the entertainment sector offers unique opportunities for Kyvex to innovate in AI-powered content creation, virtual production, talent analytics, digital rights management, and immersive audience experiences. Further reinforcing its technological prowess, Kyvex has appointed Ravindra Varna, a seasoned AI engineer and former Wipro executive, as its Chief Technology Officer. Varna brings extensive expertise in AI, cloud architecture, and digital transformation to guide Kyvex's technology roadmap, ensuring its platform's security and scalability across global markets.

These appointments complement Kyvex's recent inclusion of prominent venture capital leaders Pranav Sharma and Sameer Salgar from Blue Gold, aimed at scaling its AI initiatives worldwide. With strategic leadership, Kyvex is poised to expand in regulated markets and strengthen its sovereign AI platform. Pearl Kapur, Founder of Kyvex, expressed, "We are building a future where AI is sovereign and ethical, integrated into industries. With leaders like Rajat Bedi propelling business growth and Ravindra Varna fortifying our tech foundation, we aim to advance innovation across entertainment, enterprise, and governance sectors."

Kyvex's sovereign AI platform is designed to equip nations and companies with localized, secure, and compliant AI infrastructure. This allows them to maintain control over data and innovation while competing globally, establishing Kyvex as a vital player in shaping the future of sovereign AI from India to the world. (ANI)

