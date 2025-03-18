Left Menu

Empowering Leaders: RNLIC's Strategic Collaboration with IIM Indore & TimesPro

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (RNLIC) joined forces with IIM Indore and TimesPro to launch a Leadership Development Programme. This initiative is aimed at enhancing cross-functional skills among RNLIC's managerial staff, reinforcing their capabilities to drive business success amid evolving demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:40 IST
Empowering Leaders: RNLIC's Strategic Collaboration with IIM Indore & TimesPro
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance partners with TimesPro and IIM Indore to Shape the Future of Leadership. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Ltd. (RNLIC) has recently executed a strategic leadership training partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore and TimesPro. This exclusive initiative is designed to elevate the cross-functional skills of RNLIC's Branch Managers, Heads, and Area Managers.

Conducted at IIM Indore, the two-day programme was organized by TimesPro and tailored to groom participants for modern workplace complexities. The curriculum, headed by IIM faculty, focused on team resilience, stress management, and enhancing leadership acumen through interactive sessions and business simulations.

RNLIC plans to extend the programme throughout the year due to its successful reception. Senior executives of RNLIC emphasized the importance of developing leadership at various corporate levels, aligning with their commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and agility within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025