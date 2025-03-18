Empowering Leaders: RNLIC's Strategic Collaboration with IIM Indore & TimesPro

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Ltd. (RNLIC) has recently executed a strategic leadership training partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore and TimesPro. This exclusive initiative is designed to elevate the cross-functional skills of RNLIC's Branch Managers, Heads, and Area Managers.

Conducted at IIM Indore, the two-day programme was organized by TimesPro and tailored to groom participants for modern workplace complexities. The curriculum, headed by IIM faculty, focused on team resilience, stress management, and enhancing leadership acumen through interactive sessions and business simulations.

RNLIC plans to extend the programme throughout the year due to its successful reception. Senior executives of RNLIC emphasized the importance of developing leadership at various corporate levels, aligning with their commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and agility within the organization.

