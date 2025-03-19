Left Menu

Samsung's Strategic Moves: Tackling AI Challenges and Investor Concerns

Samsung Electronics is addressing shareholder concerns following its poor performance amid the AI boom. The company is planning major mergers and acquisitions to regain competitiveness in the semiconductor market, albeit facing regulatory challenges. Samsung aims to recover its market position by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 08:18 IST
Samsung's Strategic Moves: Tackling AI Challenges and Investor Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Samsung Electronics announced intentions to pursue significant mergers and acquisitions in a bid to recover from last year's dismal stock performance. The South Korean tech giant has been under scrutiny as it struggled to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom, impacting its earnings and share prices.

At a recent meeting, shareholders demanded action to boost stock value, prompting co-CEO Han Jong-hee to apologize for failing to keep pace with the rapidly evolving AI semiconductor market. Han disclosed plans to expand the company's stock-based performance system to more employees, enhancing shareholder value.

Looking forward, Samsung co-CEO Jun Young-hyun assured shareholders that 2025 is targeted as a year to reclaim competitiveness, despite foreseen economic uncertainties and challenges in semiconductor mergers. The company faces additional pressure from U.S. export restrictions, given China's significance as a key market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025