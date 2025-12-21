Visa Operations Halted Amid Unrest After Youth Leader's Death in Bangladesh

Amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh sparked by the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, India has suspended visa operations at its Chattogram mission. Media sources reported that the suspension will continue until further notice in response to escalating security concerns that have plagued the region.

Hadi, a key figure in last year's student protests leading to the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government, succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during an election campaign in Dhaka. His death led to widespread violence, including stone-pelting incidents targeting the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram.

India, responding to the volatile situation, issued a statement via the Indian Visa Application Centre, notifying the public of the suspension of services starting December 21, 2025. Meanwhile, increased security measures have been adopted across Bangladesh's Indian diplomatic missions to deter potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)