India Launches NIDAR Challenge to Propel Drone Innovation

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in partnership with the Drone Federation India, has kicked off NIDAR— the National Innovation Challenge for Drone Application and Research—under the SwaYaan initiative. An event marked the launch at Electronics Niketan, MeitY, gathering government figures, industry leaders, and students nationwide through video conferencing.

In a formal inauguration, S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, alongside Prof T G Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, and Smit Shah, President, Drone Federation India, unveiled the competition's concept video, launched the website (https://nidar.org.in), and presented the official materials. The initiative aims to professionalize 1500+ activities in the UAS sector by 2027.

The Government of India envisions making India a global drone hub by 2030. The Drone Federation India, representing over 550 companies and 5500 drone pilots, assists participants with mentorship and industry exposure. The challenge calls for student teams to develop autonomous drones addressing disaster management and precision agriculture.

This year's problem statements involve creating 'scout & delivery drones' and 'scan & spray drones'. NIDAR offers a prize pool of Rs 40 lakhs, startup incubation programs, cloud credits, and internships, enhancing students' prospects in the drone industry.

Sri Krishnan highlighted the transformative potential of drones in sectors like agriculture and healthcare, expressing the necessity of scaling the NIDAR initiative. Smit Shah commented on India's evolving drone ecosystem and the initiatives like the Namo Drone Didi scheme, empowering rural women with drone careers.

He added, "Through NIDAR, we aim to train young innovators and advance indigenous drone technology, providing a valuable talent pool for India's aerospace and defense sectors," commented Smit Shah, president of DFI.

