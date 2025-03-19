Fishing Fleet Faces Uncertainty Amid Federal Funding Cuts

Efforts by commercial fishermen to transition to environmentally-friendly systems are facing setbacks due to federal funding cuts. The financial support they depended on has either been frozen or is unavailable, attributed to budget reductions endorsed by the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency.

The move to replace outdated, diesel-burning engines and antiquated at-sea cooling systems has been lauded by environmentalists for reducing the carbon footprint of seafood production. However, salmon harvesters in Washington, scallop distributors in Maine, and halibut fishermen in Alaska have reported to The Associated Press that federal commitments for environmental upgrades are either canceled or under review.

The financial uncertainty is causing significant concern among fishermen. Without the necessary funds, they are scrambling to find alternative resources to complete critical projects. While environmentalists champion these changes as essential for combating climate change, the cost burdens of these initiatives on individual fishermen remain a significant hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)