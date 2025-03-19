Banganga Paper Industries' Solar Leap: A New Era of Eco-Friendly Manufacturing

As the environmental impact of kraft paper manufacturing comes under scrutiny, Banganga Paper Industries Limited, based in New Delhi, is making waves with its commitment to sustainable energy.

The company, previously known as Inertia Steel Limited, has signed a significant Power Purchase Agreement with Livint Green Technologies Ltd to procure solar power for its operations. The renewable energy will be generated from a 2.5 MW solar power plant in Maharashtra, ensuring clean energy for their Nashik facility.

Expected economic benefits accompany the shift to solar power, with notable savings anticipated on current energy costs. In addition to financial gains, this move sets a precedent for sustainable practices in the kraft paper industry, vital as market demand continues to grow globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)