Transrail Lighting Ltd Secures Rs 1,647 Crore Orders in Power and Railway Sectors

Transrail Lighting Ltd announces securing new orders worth Rs 1,647 crore in power transmission and railway sectors. The orders include international EPC projects, with the company showing a significant year-to-date order inflow. Transrail operates in 59 countries and has completed over 200 projects globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Transrail Lighting Ltd, a Mumbai-based engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, has announced the acquisition of new orders totaling an impressive Rs 1,647 crore. These orders span both the power transmission, distribution, and railway sectors and include Letters of Award (LOAs) for substantial international projects.

The company, which has a prominent presence in 59 countries, continues to bolster its project portfolio with a focus on profit-led growth. Randeep Narang, Managing Director and CEO, highlighted that year-to-date order inflows are nearing Rs 9,200 crore, indicating sustained progress in their operations.

Transrail, known for its extensive execution capabilities and comprehensive project management skills, has successfully completed over 200 projects within the power transmission and distribution sectors. Its ability to supply self-manufactured materials further enhances its competitive advantage in this field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

