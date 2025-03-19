Left Menu

Malaysia's Strategic Push: Redefining ASEAN-India Trade Ties

Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, YB Liew Chin Tong, is optimistic about finalizing the ASEAN-India Trade Agreement review by 2025. As ASEAN's chair, Malaysia aims to enhance economic and defense ties with India, promoting cooperation in technology and industry under an improved trade framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:31 IST
Malaysia's Strategic Push: Redefining ASEAN-India Trade Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, YB Liew Chin Tong, expressed optimism on Wednesday regarding the completion of the ASEAN-India Trade Agreement review by the end of 2025.

This year, with Malaysia at the helm of ASEAN and coordinating the trade agreement, hopes are high for concluding the review in a timely manner, Liew informed PTI.

Malaysia, being India's third-largest ASEAN trading partner, noted a bilateral trade of USD 20.02 billion in 2023-24, making up 17% of India's trade with ASEAN.

Liew described the agreement as an overarching framework poised to enhance the Malaysia-India economic relationship established in 2011.

Further collaboration in defense was also on the agenda, with a focus on technological advancement and industry cooperation.

He urged both nations to seize co-development opportunities and address supply chain gaps, amidst the evolving global landscape under Trump's administration.

Liew highlighted the importance of building confidence and mutual understanding to promote trade settlement in national currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025