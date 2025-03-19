South Africa and India's Direct Flight Dialogue: Elevating Tourism Ties

South Africa and India are in discussions to establish direct flight connectivity, aiming to strengthen tourism and bilateral ties. In 2024, of the 75,541 Indian tourists, 3.1% were from Chennai, as reported by Gcobani Mancotywa, Regional General Manager for Asia, Australia, and the Middle East at South African Tourism.

India ranks as a high-priority market for South African Tourism, attracting family travelers, adventure seekers, and luxury tourists. Notably, travelers over 40 years old are increasingly visiting South Africa, presenting new opportunities for tourism expansion.

The recent 21st Annual India Roadshow in Chennai, attended by 300 Indian travel trade agents, focused on enhancing trade partnerships and increasing outbound travel to South Africa. Improved visa processing systems and discussions on direct flights are expected to boost travel convenience and visitor numbers.

