Revitalizing Corporate Events: Radisson Blu's Health-Boosting Menus

Radisson Blu Greater Noida combats post-meal slumps in events with innovative, healthy menus led by Chef Anuj Kapoor, ensuring attendees remain attentive and energized. Catering to diverse cultural needs, the hotel positions itself as a leader in corporate dining, marrying health and taste with meticulous detail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:23 IST
The Impact of Event Meals on Attendee Engagement: How Radisson Blu Greater Noida Leads the Way. Image Credit: ANI
The struggle to maintain attendee engagement during corporate events is becoming increasingly apparent, with the infamous post-meal slump often hindering productivity. Recognizing this, Radisson Blu Greater Noida, under the leadership of Anirban Sarkar and Chef Anuj Kapoor, is tackling the issue head-on by crafting menus that boost energy and focus.

Chef Kapoor, drawing on his extensive experience, highlights that traditional heavy meals can induce drowsiness, counterproductive to the needs of events requiring constant attention. At Radisson Blu, the culinary team designs healthy menus that align with the event's flow and accommodate attendees' diverse requirements, who come from various regions.

The hotel is also committed to inclusivity, adeptly catering to specific cultural and dietary needs, from kosher meals to accommodating Korean and Japanese preferences. By ensuring that each menu is both nutritious and flavorful, Radisson Blu Greater Noida sets a new standard for corporate dining, blending health with gourmet delicacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

