PMK Leadership Showdown: Ramadoss Sets Crucial Year-End Meeting

PMK founder S Ramadoss announced a pivotal party meeting on December 29 in Salem, amid leadership tensions with his son Anbumani. The meeting will address party growth, future plans, and alliance decisions for the 2026 Assembly polls, amidst ongoing speculation about their electoral strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 10:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing leadership tensions with his son Anbumani, PMK founder S Ramadoss announced a special executive committee meeting for December 29 in Salem. This crucial gathering aims to address the party's growth and future work plans, setting the stage for key decisions.

Anbumani continues to assert his position as party chief, but Ramadoss emphasizes the need for deliberation on the party's direction and alliance strategies for the 2026 Assembly elections. Party workers hold high expectations for the outcomes of these discussions.

Speculation surrounds the potential divergence in electoral strategies between the father and son. Ramadoss confirmed that the Executive Committee meeting will occur on December 29 from 10 AM to 11.30 AM, followed immediately by the general council meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

