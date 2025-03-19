NPST Honored as One of ET NOW's Best BFSI Brands 2025

Network People Services Technologies Limited (NPST), a prominent player in digital payment solutions, has been celebrated as one of the Best BFSI Brands 2025 by ET NOW. This recognition underscores NPST's dedication to innovation and excellence within the financial services sector.

The awards aim to spotlight those who are revolutionizing the financial industry through state-of-the-art technology, trust, and customer-centric innovations. NPST was commended for its pioneering role in enhancing real-time digital transactions and providing essential payment infrastructure for banks and aggregators.

Ashish Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at NPST, expressed pride in the recognition, reaffirming the company's status as a key player in India's digital payments arena. Earlier, NPST also received accolades for RegTech and PayTech innovations, highlighting its reputation for excellence in fraud detection and as a leading RegTech provider.

(With inputs from agencies.)