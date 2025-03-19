Left Menu

Maharashtra Backs Konkan Railway’s Merger with Indian Railways

The Maharashtra government consented to merging Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd with Indian Railways to address financial difficulties. The merger retains the Konkan Railway name and promises funds for infrastructure and safety upgrades. Other states, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa, have also agreed to the merger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:09 IST
Maharashtra Backs Konkan Railway’s Merger with Indian Railways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced its support for the merger of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd with Indian Railways, as revealed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the legislative council on Wednesday.

This integration aims to alleviate financial challenges facing KRCL while maintaining the 'Konkan Railway' name. KRCL is currently a public sector entity under Indian Railways' control.

The merger promises increased funding for various projects, including track doubling, station modernization, and accident-prevention initiatives. Other states such as Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa have already approved the merger plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025