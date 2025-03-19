Maharashtra Backs Konkan Railway’s Merger with Indian Railways
The Maharashtra government consented to merging Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd with Indian Railways to address financial difficulties. The merger retains the Konkan Railway name and promises funds for infrastructure and safety upgrades. Other states, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa, have also agreed to the merger.
The Maharashtra government has announced its support for the merger of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd with Indian Railways, as revealed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the legislative council on Wednesday.
This integration aims to alleviate financial challenges facing KRCL while maintaining the 'Konkan Railway' name. KRCL is currently a public sector entity under Indian Railways' control.
The merger promises increased funding for various projects, including track doubling, station modernization, and accident-prevention initiatives. Other states such as Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa have already approved the merger plan.
