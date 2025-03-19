Left Menu

Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Reopens After Weeks-Long Closure

After nearly a month-long closure due to clashes, Pakistan and Afghanistan have reopened the Torkham border crossing, a vital route for trade and travel. Initially open for trade, foot traffic will resume shortly. The closure had caused significant delays in supplies to Afghanistan, which relies heavily on imports from Pakistan.

Updated: 19-03-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:13 IST
Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Reopens After Weeks-Long Closure
In a significant development, Pakistan and Afghanistan have reopened their crucial Torkham border crossing after nearly a month of closure due to tensions between their security forces, government officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The crossing, pivotal for trade and the movement of people between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan, will initially permit trade activities, with foot traffic expected to resume by Friday, according to Pakistan government official Riaz Khan Mehsud.

Qureshi Badlon, leading the media department in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, stated that the agreement to resume transit trade would alleviate the backlog of supplies at the border, essential for addressing Afghanistan's humanitarian and hunger challenges.

