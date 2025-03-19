Left Menu

Uber's New Safety Drive: Enhancing Two-Wheeler Safety and Flexibility

Uber has introduced innovative safety measures for its 'Moto' service, targeting helmet adoption and allowing female drivers to select female riders. Safety kits, AI-powered helmet selfies, and increased road safety measures highlight Uber's commitment to safer and flexible rider experiences in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uber announced a series of safety initiatives for its 'Moto' service on Wednesday, focusing on enhanced helmet use and a female rider-filter feature for female drivers.

The new measures include AI-driven helmet selfies and in-app reminders, with the aim of promoting safety on the roads. Uber plans to distribute 3,000 safety kits nationwide.

According to Uber and external reports, these enhancements underscore the growing impact of bike taxis in India's mobility landscape, projecting significant economic contributions and potential job creation by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

