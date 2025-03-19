Electrifying Journey: Chartered Speed Bags 900 Electric Buses Contract

Gujarat-based Chartered Speed announced a significant achievement on Wednesday, securing a contract to operate more than 900 electric buses provided by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL).

The deal includes the procurement, operation, and maintenance of the buses under the Pradhan Mantri e-Bus Sewa Scheme, across 13 cities in three states, potentially serving over 2.9 lakh passengers daily and generating employment for around 2,000 individuals.

Chartered Speed is set to deploy these electric buses for intra-city travel across various cities in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Meghalaya, marking a sustainable shift from their previous fleet of ICE-powered vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)